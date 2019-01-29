Scottish electrical contractors welcome standards review

Alan Wilson

The Scottish government review will also look at the risks posed to the general public .

Select, the Electrical Contractors’ Association of Scotland, said that the move by the Scottish government will boost its campaign for the regulation of electricians. “The call for evidence is a golden opportunity to detail examples of poor or unsafe work which will reinforce the case for making it an offence for someone to call themselves an electrician without holding appropriate qualifications,” it said.

Scottish Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills Jamie Hepburn had hosted a working group on the issue earlier this month and is now asking people to participate by means of a survey.

Select acting managing director Alan Wilson said: “It’s good to see the Scottish Government take this first step towards regulation and we appreciate the action the new minister, Jamie Hepburn, has taken to move this important subject forward. It’s a great opportunity to help make the public safer. By introducing Protection of Title for electricians we would remove a large number of unqualified and often dangerous practitioners from the industry.”

The Call for Evidence is open to the general public, the electrical workforce, those affected by any such defective or unsafe electrical installations, those completing retrospective work, emergency services, insurance companies, local authorities, trade association and certification bodies and others.

The investigation will focus on a specific two-year period, between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2018 and will concentrate on issues of defective or unsafe work within a domestic setting. Submissions must be in by 15th February 2019.