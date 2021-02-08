Scottish framework seeks additional Tier 1 contractor

The development partner to public sector bodies in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Scottish Borders, has been operating for 10 years and has handed over 80 new or refurbished facilities.

Hub South East chief executive Paul McGirk said: “As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is likely that social infrastructure will become an engine for rebuilding the economy. The need for investment in this area will be more apparent than ever and in the Hub programme, government and local public sector partners have the perfect vehicle for implementing that investment.

“Our approach is focused on building strong relationships, increasing efficiency, raising quality, championing innovation, and continually improving our performance. Whilst these will remain our core underlying objectives, we now seek to expand our understanding and delivery capability in the core areas our clients tell us will be their priority over the next 15 years. These priorities include financial stability and self-sufficiency, contributing to the low carbon economy, social value, and a more cohesive approach to creating successful places and stronger more vibrant communities.

“Maintaining and developing strong relationships with our supply chain is fundamental to our continued success and we are looking for a Tier 1 construction partner that is committed to partnership working and delivering real benefits to our clients, the communities we serve, to local small and medium sized business and to support and strengthen the workforce across the South East territory.

“I’d encourage those companies with the experience, skills and values aligned to ours, to visit the Public Contracts Scotland website to find out more.”

The deadline for initial responses is 5th March and, following an assessment process, a new Tier 1 construction contractor should be appointed by the end of May.

