Scottish government allocates extra £70m for affordable homes

Aileen Campbell

The first stage of debate on the budget will take place in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday 31st January.

The additional funding would bring the total available through the Affordable Housing Supply Programme to £826m for the 2019/20 financial year.

More than 80,000 affordable homes have been delivered in Scotland since 2007, said the Scottish government, including 54,537 for social rent, 19,553 for affordable home ownership, and 6,014 for affordable rent.

Communities secretary Aileen Campbell said: “This increased budget forms part of the single biggest investment in, and delivery of, affordable housing since devolution with over £3 billion committed which will deliver good quality, secure and affordable homes , which will in turn help create strong, sustainable communities.

“We have set an ambitious target to deliver at least 50,000 affordable homes over the course of this Parliament, including 35,000 for social rent and are making good progress towards that. By ensuring councils and housing associations have financial certainty we are confident that this commitment can be fulfilled.”