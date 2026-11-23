Scottish plant hirer Irvine Plant has taken delivery of the first 80th anniversary limited edition black JCB 4CX Pro DualDrive backhoe loader in Scotland.

To mark its 80th year in business last year, JCB produced a limited run of 40 satin black 4CX Pro DualDrive backhoe loaders alongside 40 542-70 AGRIPRO Loadalls. Finished with chrome decals and JCB yellow highlights, the machines feature bespoke design elements including embroidered seats, carpets, decals and commemorative plaques.

The Peebles-based firm secured the machine through local dealer Scot JCB. According to the manufacturer, the 4CX Pro model is equipped with all-wheel steer and its DualDrive system. JCB claims this feature improves operator comfort and site productivity.

Irvine Plant owner Ewan Irvine reported that the machine's specification and attachment capability were the primary drivers behind the purchase.

“Scot JCB alerted me to the 80th Anniversary model when I was ready to change my backhoe loader and it is certainly a striking machine,” Irvine said. “But performance matters as well as looks so the DualDrive was very appealing too. On much of the work we do it’s useful to be able to drive the machine in the direction you’re facing without having to turn. On some tasks one machine can do the work of two normal models so quite simply it’s more productive and more profitable.”

The company is deploying the machine across a range of applications using its quick-release front hitch and multiple attachments, including a bucket for car park and surfacing work, a road planer and brush for patching, a crusher bucket on farms, and a snow blower for winter maintenance.

“We love the visual aspect of the machine, with the black, as our company colours are gunmetal grey so they look really good together,” Irvine added. “But it’s all about the spec of the machine, with the DualDrive, quick release front bucket and the operation of the machine in the cab, with the hydraulics. The weight and balance of the machine compared to competitors is vastly superior too.”

Irvine also highlighted the aftersales service and parts availability provided by Scot JCB as key factors in his decision to remain with the brand, noting the attentiveness of the dealership's sales and engineering staff throughout the purchasing process.