Scottish homeowners to be offered help with energy efficiency

A new, legally binding standard for home energy efficiency from 2024 onwards is being proposed by the Scottish government to help tackle climate change and eradicate fuel poverty.

The government is now seeking views from homeowners on what this standard may look like, and how it can help people meet it.

Housing minister Kevin Stewart said: “We are facing a global climate emergency and for our part, the Scottish government is doing all we can to tackle climate change.

“That is why we are supporting home owners to make their homes warmer and cheaper to heat. Social landlords are already making excellent progress towards their energy efficiency target and with this standard, we will help homeowners to do the same.

“By the end of 2021, we will have allocated more than £1 billion since 2009 to tackle fuel poverty and improve energy efficiency to make homes warmer and cheaper to heat.”

The consultation will be open until 26 March 2020. Responses will inform further development of the Energy Efficient Scotland programme and shape the next steps for action in owner-occupied housing.

Currently, 62% of homes in Scotland are owner-occupied, but only 38% of these have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C or above.

