Scottish housing associations call for action on spending

The uncertainty concerns the Scottish government’s investment post-2021. The government has said it cannot produce its spending plans until after the UK Budget, which is set for 11th March.

SFHA chief executive Sally Thomas said: “We accept these are exceptional circumstances, but there remains a significant, and increasing, demand for social housing, with around 160,000 households on waiting lists. Clarity is vital in order to prevent an escalation of this crisis, and we are seeking urgent talks with decision-makers to discuss.

“Good progress has been made with the current housing programme, but the lack of certainty on government investment from April of next year is already seeing housing associations suspend plans to build. Without support, some developments are not viable.

“There must be continuity to enable our members to build and maintain great homes, in great places, for the people of Scotland.”

