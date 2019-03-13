Scottish organisations team up to build case for housing investment

SFHA chief executive Sally Thomas

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), Shelter Scotland, and the Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland have announced their intention to work together to commission the new research on housing supply need in Scotland post-2021.

The Scottish government has a programme to build 50,000 new homes between 2016 and 2021. The aim of the new research project is to establish how many homes are needed in Scotland in the years following this as well as how much additional investment is required to build these new homes.

The commissioning partners have issued a tender to carry out the research and are now inviting interested researchers to submit their bids.

The new research follows on from a previous project launched in 2015 by the partners and carried out by researchers from Sheffield Hallam University, University of Sheffield, and the Centre for Housing Research at the University of St Andrews.

SFHA chief executive Sally Thomas said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Shelter Scotland and the Chartered Institute of Housing in Scotland on this critical research. It is vital that post-2021, social housing providers can continue to deliver the housing that Scotland needs, and this research will be key to ensuring that happens.”

Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland national director Callum Chomczuk said: “We know that all across the country, people are priced out of the housing market and are unable to find a safe, warm affordable home in a place they want to live. “We hope this new research will help inform the Scottish Government’s affordable housing programme post 2021.”

Shelter Scotland director Graeme Brown said: “Our housing emergency is the result of decades of underinvestment in affordable housing in Scotland. While the current building programme includes the largest expansion of social housing since the 1970s much more will be needed to meet the demand that has built up over the last 40 years. This research will give us critical information on what action is needed after 2021 to ensure everyone has access to an affordable safe and secure home.”