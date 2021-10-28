Scottish Police Authority awards FM contract

The new appointment will see Atalian Servest work across 450 buildings and 450,000m2 of infrastructure, delivering services including M&E, HVAC, capital projects and a package of compliance services such as pest control and fire safety management.

Steve Wallbanks, chief operating officer, hard services, at Atalian Servest, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this prestigious contract, building on our proud heritage and track record within Scotland. We look forward to delivering a seamless transition of service and are committed to providing a sustainable service, which provides a high standard of technical engineering, compliance management and customer satisfaction.”

