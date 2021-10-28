  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu October 28 2021

Scottish Police Authority awards FM contract

15 hours The Scottish Police Authority has appointed Atalian Servest to provide ‘hard’ facilities management services across its property portfolio from 1st December.

The new appointment will see Atalian Servest work across 450 buildings and 450,000m2 of infrastructure, delivering services including M&E, HVAC, capital projects and a package of compliance services such as pest control and fire safety management.

Steve Wallbanks, chief operating officer, hard services, at Atalian Servest, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this prestigious contract, building on our proud heritage and track record within Scotland. We look forward to delivering a seamless transition of service and are committed to providing a sustainable service, which provides a high standard of technical engineering, compliance management and customer satisfaction.”

