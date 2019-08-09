Scottish rail link to be reopened

Aerial of the disused rail link (picture by Transport Scotland)

An assessment of transport links in the area led to the decision to move the reopening of the link into the next stage of development. The best performing options in the Levenmouth Sustainable Transport Study were a proposed rail link with stops in Leven and Cameron Bridge combined with improved bus services as well as cycling and walking facilities. The appraisal concluded that these measures would enhance employment opportunities as well as access to education, health and leisure services.

The project will now go forward to the detailed design phase with initial estimates of construction and preparation costs of around £70m. Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson also committed an additional £5m to a Levenmouth Blueprint fund available to partners to maximise the benefits of the Scottish government investment in the area.

“I am extremely pleased that the case has been made for the Levenmouth rail link and I look forward to seeing this project being taken forward to the next stages of design,” he said. “The detailed appraisal work that has been carried out suggests that improved transport links, which give Leven a direct rail link to the capital, will lead to an enhanced local economy, bringing better access to employment and education and the potential for new investment. Easier and more sustainable travel options will make it easier for people to reach hospitals, schools and visit other areas of the country as well as giving better access to Levenmouth.”

