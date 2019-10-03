Scottish tidal firm targets Nova Scotia

The project will use Nova’s 100kW turbines, which have been operating in Scotland for over three years. In 2016, Nova delivered what is claimed to be the world’s first offshore tidal array at its site in Shetland.

The company said that the smaller turbines differ in scale to the large turbines proposed in other tidal projects, adding that they reduce engineering, financial and environmental risk, and are better matched to produce value for the strong local supply chain located in Nova Scotia.

The phased plan will see the first device deployed in 2020 and operated to build understanding and confidence of performance and environmental effects. The operation and monitoring will be undertaken in consultation with public and statutory consultees, before proceeding with subsequent phases of the project.

In 2018, Nova worked with Tesla to add energy storage to its tidal technology. This created a baseload tidal power station with the ability to deliver constant, steady-state power and deliver energy on demand to meet consumer needs.

Simon Forrest, CEO at Nova Innovation, said: "We have been working for a number of years towards developing a tidal energy project in Nova Scotia.

“If approved, this project will help place Nova Scotia at the forefront of the industry, positioning the province as a global leader and centre of excellence in tidal energy. In addition, the region will benefit from the creation of skilled jobs with Nova and in the wider supply chain.”

