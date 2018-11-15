Scrutiny begins of Trump’s Scottish housing plan

Designs for the houses include the Balmoral, which starts at £1.3m.

A pre-determination hearing will be held on 12 December to discuss the planning application for a new development at the Menie estate. The proposed development by Trump International Golf Links involves construction of a mixture of residential units with a minimum of 50 leisure or resort units, alongside community facilities, shops, offices, food and drink outlets, landscaping and supporting infrastructure.

The pre-determination hearing allows those who have already submitted valid representations, as well as the applicant and consultees, to express their views to councillors before any decision is taken. It also provides an opportunity for councillors to seek clarity about the application before them.

Councillors will visit the relevant site prior to the hearing but will not hear arguments for or against the proposals during the visit. No decision will be made on the application at the hearing. Copies of reports to be presented at the hearing, letters of representation received, and pre-determination hearing procedures will be available online a week before the hearing.