published 28 Mar 2018

SCS lands Downtown Manchester cladding package
Main contractor McGoff Construction has handed Specialist Cladding Systems the façade package for its £75m Downtown Manchester residential development in Salford.
Specialist Cladding Systems (SCS), part of roofing and cladding systems manufacturer CA Group, has been contracted to design and install a full cladding system for the 368-apartment scheme along the River Irwell.
The Downtown development is a collection of six blocks, ranging from four storeys up to 14.
Paul Guilfoyle, senior project manager at McGoff Construction, said: “With its Manhattan-inspired design influence, it aims to create a new iconic property on Manchester’s skyline. The exterior of the six apartment blocks requires an exceptional finish, which is why we have chosen to work with SCS, who are experts in providing specialist cladding solutions.”
Work starts on the first phase of the project in April and will continue over several phases spanning the next three years.
SCS divisional manager Mike Cinnamond said: “New design opportunities, brought about by innovations in cladding, are enabling us to deliver contemporary solutions to the residential new-build market. The role of cladding in building design has evolved, while its main purpose of protecting the building from the elements remains, cladding is central in the overall aesthetic and design of the build, a key factor in the Downtown development.”
SCS will use CA Building Products’ Prime RFX PPC aluminium rainscreen cladding system, together with the Corium brick slip rainscreen system from Taylor Maxwell and various ancillary products.
