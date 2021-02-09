Second new Liebherr for MGA

MGA's new Liebherr LTM 1060-3.1

MGA Crane Hire, run by father and sons Mike, Gareth and Adam Tinsley, have added a Liebherr LTM 1060-3.1 to its fleet.

MGA bought its first new Liebherr crane – a 40-tonner – in 2019, having previously relied on buying second-hand equipment. It has now returned to Liebherr for a second new machine.

The three-axle LTM 1060-3.1 has a five-section 48-metre main boom and 16-metre double fly jib. The crane has been supplied with full remote control of all crane functions.

MGA commercial manager Gareth Tinsley said: “This was a welcome opportunity to revisit the Liebherr brand as part of our ongoing investment plan. Our aim is to supply our customer base, both old and new, with the most technically advanced and eco-friendly machines available on the market. The latest addition has now brought our average fleet age to just four years old.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk