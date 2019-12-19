Second PLP shed for Finnegan

CGI of PLP Smithywood

PLP Smithywood is a 343,000 sq ft speculative logistics/warehouse facility near Junction 35 of the M1.

It has 15-metre high to eaves, 5% two-storey office content and a 68-metre yard. Construction work started in November 2019 and is scheduled for completion in August 2020.

JF Finnegan previously built PLP Bessemer Park, also in Sheffield.

Dawa Singh, head of pre-construction at JF Finnegan, said: “J F Finnegan have played a significant role in logistics and distribution warehouses within the South Yorkshire region for over 75 years. We are passionate about Sheffield and proud to be a part of this latest redevelopment project which will enhance the local economy in the current economic climate.”

