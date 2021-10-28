Second Staffordshire primary school for GF Tomlinson

The team assembles to mark the start of works

The new Fradley Park primary school will offer 210 primary and 26 nursery places. It will be run by the John Taylor Multi Academy Trust.

The two-storey, one-form-entry school will have nine classrooms, a library, catering area, indoor sports facilities and an outdoor multi-use games area and playground.

GF Tomlison has a £4.8m contract through the Staffordshire County Council framework and is being project managed by Entrust.

Construction is expected to be completed in July 2022, n time for the start of term in September. There are plans to expand it to two-form-entry in the future – doubling its capacity to 420 primary and 52 nursery places – to accommodate planned housing development in the local area.

Fradley Park is one of two school projects that GF Tomlinson has recently started works on; another primary school in Uttoxeter is also under way under the Staffordshire County Council framework.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk