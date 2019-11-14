  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu November 14 2019

Second tie-up for Boot and Harworth

3 hours South Yorkshire property developers Henry Boot and Harworth Estates have formed a second joint venture for another residential development opportunity in the Midlands region.

It was a little over two weeks ago that Sheffield's Henry Boot and Rotherham-based Harworth announced their first JV to bring forward an unspecified site in the Midlands for a mixed-use development. [See previous report here.]

Now they have set up another 50/50 company for a different venture.

Both deals are between Hallam Land Management Ltd (a Henry Boot subsidiary) and Harworth Estates Investments Ltd (part of Harworth Group plc).

As before, no details of the site to be developed were disclosed.

Henry Boot chief executive John Sutcliffe said: "This deal represents a further investment by Henry Boot in the Midlands, a clear reflection of the underlying strength of the local residential market.  We look forward to working with Harworth on this opportunity."

