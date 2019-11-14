Second tie-up for Boot and Harworth

It was a little over two weeks ago that Sheffield's Henry Boot and Rotherham-based Harworth announced their first JV to bring forward an unspecified site in the Midlands for a mixed-use development. [See previous report here.]

Now they have set up another 50/50 company for a different venture.

Both deals are between Hallam Land Management Ltd (a Henry Boot subsidiary) and Harworth Estates Investments Ltd (part of Harworth Group plc).

As before, no details of the site to be developed were disclosed.

Henry Boot chief executive John Sutcliffe said: "This deal represents a further investment by Henry Boot in the Midlands, a clear reflection of the underlying strength of the local residential market. We look forward to working with Harworth on this opportunity."

