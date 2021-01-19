Second Welsh base for Pave Aways

Construction director Jamie Evans outside the new office in Newtown

Pave Aways is based in Oswestry, with a satellite office in Wrexham, north Wales. It is now opening in Newtown to support the growth of its work in mid Wales.

The third office will be led by construction director Jamie Evans. It will be in Ladywell House in Newtown, an office building that Pave Aways revamped into a hub for small business last year under a £2.1m contract for the Heart of Wales Property Service.

A third of Pave Aways’ £26m workload is in Wales currently, including new homes for Powys County Council in Newtown and Sarn. It has also been appointed to the Welsh Procurement Alliance’s dynamic purchasing system for housing construction.

Ladywell House in Newtown

Managing director Steven Owen said: “We already have a strong presence in mid Wales and have worked on some key schemes in the region but this will allow us to provide a specific focus for our clients in the county.

“We believe in having a positive impact on the area where we work and the addition of our new office will have a beneficial effect on the local economy. It will enable us to enhance the community support and education and training opportunities we can offer.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk