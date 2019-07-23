Seddon resumes later-living village

Great Alne Park, for the over 65s

Great Alne Park is a development of 164 properties for retirement complex specialist Inspired Villages. It is being built on 78 acres of parkland on the outskirts of the Warwickshire village of Great Alne.

Seddon completed the first phase, comprising a mixture of luxury cottages and apartments, in June 2018. It has now started construction on 44 three-bedroom cottages and 44 two-bedroom lateral apartments across a pair of three-storey blocks in landscaped grounds.

The scheduled build programme is 84 weeks, for completion by Q4 2020.

The project team includes architect Barton Willmore and consulting engineer CWA Engineering.

Seddon regional director Ed Wootton said: “According to latest figures, the Warwickshire population aged 65 years or over is expected to increase by almost half by 2039, so building more high quality, futureproofed housing for an ageing population is vital. As we move onto the next phase of construction work, we’re looking forward to seeing the finished scheme take full shape.”

Inspired Villages chief executive Jamie Bunce said: “Phase one of Great Alne Park and its Club House, which was completed last year, has been met with high praise and the central facilities already provide an important focal point for residents and the general public alike to share their passions and interests. The start of phase two marks an important point in our plans for the future of Great Alne Park, proving additional homes for an ever-increasing market demand and we look forward to enhancing this exceptional village even further.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk