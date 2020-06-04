Seddon takes over stalled Pochin’s project

Belong Chester, designed by Pozzoni Architectur

Cheshire contractor Pochin’s originally began work on the development for care operator Belong in 2018, before going into administration last year.

Seddon will now finish the job, having previously built the Belong care village in Wigan, which opened in 2009.

Belong Chester, designed by Pozzoni Architecture, is expected to open next year, providing accommodation and nursing support for more than 100 residents.

Seddon Construction director Jonathan Seddon said: “We are delighted to be picking up the reins of the Chester project. As with our other work with Belong, there’s a real sense that together, we are creating a place that will be an asset to so many people, both those in need of care and the wider community.”

