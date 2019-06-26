Seed funding for South African infrastructure welcomed

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa announcd the seed fund during his recent State of the Nation address.

CESA CEO Chris Campbell said: “We are hopeful that between the Development Bank of SA (DBSA) and the new Department of Public Works & Infrastructure (DPW&I) they will ensure that ‘value for money’, fair, transparent and cost-effective decisions will be made to maximise the outcomes being pursued through this seed funding.”

Campbell added that these elements are essential to instil business confidence leading to foreign investor confidence for the further development of both social and economic infrastructure.