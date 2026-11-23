The range brings together a selection of tools and equipment including hammers, utility knives, saws and screwdrivers, as well as wrenches, trowels, spirit levels and measuring tapes, with plans to extend the range further.

Selco says the launch, the first of its kind in the company's 131-year history, is part of a commitment to putting professional tradespeople at the heart of everything it does.

David Lennon, commercial director at Selco said, "At Selco, everything we do starts with the customer, so we’re incredibly proud to be launching our first ever own-brand range. Created with the everyday needs of tradespeople in mind, Tradestar gives them even more choice and even greater value, all under one roof.

"We know that having the right tools for the job is essential, whether they’re getting on with the everyday tasks or keeping a big project moving. With the range of tools that tradespeople reach for every single day, we want customers to know they can rely on Tradestar for exceptional value to get the job done."