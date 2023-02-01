Selco plans Peterborough opening

Selco Builders Warehouse plans to open its new branch on Padholme Road East, Peterborough in April.

Chief executive Howard Luft said: “Opening a branch in a new area of the UK is always an exciting project and we look forward to providing a boost to tradespeople in the area as they will have the chance to enjoy the benefits Selco provides – unrivalled availability, with the widest range of products in stock, as well as excellent customer service and trade pricing.”

More than 30 jobs are set to be created and recruitment has begun.

