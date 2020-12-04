Selwood embeds customer guidance in QR codes

The QR codes added to Selwood machinery link to bitesize video guides to help customers carry out daily maintenance checks.

The guides have been completed for the dumpers, telehandlers, excavators and rollers in the fleet.

Scott Butler, operations and fleet manager at Selwood, said: “At Selwood our focus is always on the customer, and we are committed to ensuring that hiring, using and maintaining our range is as simple and frictionless as possible.

“Customers tell us that they love the Selwood QR system, particularly when it comes to keeping track of their documentation, and this major update ensures that they can carry out the required daily checks without fuss.”

As well as the videos, users of Selwood QR codes can also access safety records, service information, daily maintenance checks, inspection documents and other reference information simply by scanning codes on the equipment using the camera on a smartphone or tablet.

Pre-hire and service inspections, LOLER, and COSHH sheets are also just a click away, removing the need for paperwork.

