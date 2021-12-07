Selwood expands in Scotland

The company expects to create additional jobs over the next few years as it grows to meet the demands of customers, including Scottish Water. Selwood has branches in Aberdeen and Edinburgh as well as the new multi-million-pound centre in Wishaw, Glasgow.

John Lovell, Managing Director, Selwood Pump Rental Solutions, said: “It is a major investment that enables us to build upon the outstanding service and product range we offer all our customers, from independent contractors to major utility and construction companies. We are very much looking forward to welcoming customers to the new Selwood Glasgow Pumping Solutions Centre.”

The opening of the new premises follows Selwood’s successful bid to be awarded a key framework position as a preferred provider of diesel and electric pumps to Scottish Water, supporting its capital and operational delivery programmes.

It also comes as Selwood continues to make large investments in its pump fleet, which recently hit a milestone with 5,000 pump units available for rental across its UK-wide branch network.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk