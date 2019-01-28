Selwood installs fleet-wide telematics

After months of trialling different systems, Selwood has opted for Sure-Track’s new Security Keypad Immobiliser system with additional inputs and outputs reporting live into its online portal.

Rolling out the technology will give Selwood full telematics and a PIN/RFID activated keypad immobiliser for all machines across its seven branches. It will also provide live and historical reporting on machine immobilisation, engine running and idling times, digging work done and green beacon status (to check seat belt usage).

This system has been designed and developed to the bespoke specification of Selwood's requirements. All reporting and information is also supplied via an API feed into its internal management system.

Selwood chief operating officer Richard Bright said: “Safety and security is as important to Selwood as it is to our valued customers. Our partnership with Sure-Track will ensure that we have live, real time information on the location and use of our hired machines, prevent unauthorised use and enable our teams to schedule maintenance to keep downtime to a minimum. We are pleased to be using Sure-Track technology to build on Selwood’s reputation for exceptional service in plant hire.”