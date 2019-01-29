Selwood opens Birmingham branch

The new branch in Willenhall

The new Birmingham branch becomes Selwood’s 20th pump rental centre and the third new centre in as many years, following branch openings in Aberdeen and Saltash (Cornwall).

Selwood Birmingham is actually in Willenhall, near Wolverhampton.

Selwood Pumping Solutions managing director Richard Brown said: “The Midlands is a key region for Selwood, and the opening of this new branch in Birmingham underlines our commitment to the region.

“Our teams are proud to have strong partnerships with clients in the area, including Severn Trent Water and many of its contractors, and this new facility will help us nurture and grow those relationships. It also makes Selwood ideally positioned to support the HS2 high-speed railway project and other major programmes across central England in the coming decades.”