German crane and material handler manufacturer Sennebogen has begun construction of a new training centre at its Plant 1 site in Straubing.

The family-owned business is investing approximately €4m in the 1,800 sq m facility, which is expected to take around 10 months to build. Sennebogen plans to open the building in time for the start of the new training year in September 2027. Local officials, including Mayor Markus Pannermayr and Deputy District Administrator Ludwig Knott, attended the groundbreaking event to mark the start of works.

According to the company, the facility will house training areas for eight technical and industrial apprenticeship roles. These include precision mechanics, industrial mechanics, metalworkers, machining mechanics, mechatronics technicians, electronics technicians, agricultural and construction machinery mechatronics technicians, and metal technology specialists focusing on assembly technology.

Sennebogen reports that it welcomed 50 new apprentices in 2026, which the company claims is the largest intake in its history. As of October, the manufacturer employed a total of 106 apprentices and dual-study students across its Straubing and Steinach sites. Of those, 23 live in the city of Straubing, 60 in the Straubing-Bogen district and a further 23 in neighbouring districts.

The company states that more than 95 per cent of its graduates remain with the business after completing their qualifications.

Alongside its Straubing headquarters, Sennebogen also runs training programmes at its Wackersdorf plant in the Upper Palatinate and through its US subsidiary, Sennebogen LLC, in North Carolina, where it aims to replicate its German apprenticeship model.