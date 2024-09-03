SEPA seek views on regulatory changes

Earlier this year, SEPA consulted on how a new framework would be implemented to streamline and simplify the regulation of activities across the four main regulatory regimes: water, waste management, radioactive substances and industrial activities, currently known as pollution, prevention and control (PPC). Overall, around 84% of respondents agreed to the proposed approach on the type, tier and wording of the activities and authorisations.

Now, regulated businesses, trade associations and other interested stakeholders are being encouraged to have their say on proposed changes to application and subsistence charges and the authorisation conditions applied to activities regulated using a registration-level authorisation.

SEPA’s two new consultations will inform the next steps for implementing the integrated authorisation framework for regulation of waste management, water and industrial activities. The framework, established by the Environmental Authorisations (Scotland) Regulations 2018 (EASR 2018), aims to provide a simpler, integrated system for environmental regulation that is easier for businesses and individuals to understand.

Sandra Tough, head of permitting at the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, said: “Our latest consultations on regulatory charging and standard conditions present an opportunity for businesses to have their say and help us ensure environmental regulation remains fair and proportionate.

“We want to hear from the businesses and organisations that we regulate, industry bodies, and other individuals interested in the environment. Your views will help us develop an effective and consistent regulatory framework to better protect the environment while supporting businesses to make informed decisions about carrying out regulated activities and improving the transparency of how we regulate.”

Updating charges and introducing standard conditions

While most charges will remain the same under the new framework, there may be an increase or decrease in application and/or subsistence charges for some regulated activities where there are proposed changes to authorisation level or regulatory effort.

SEPA’s charging consultation outlines the proposed changes and explains the reasoning behind the introduction of any new charges, such as where a new activity is being regulated. It also highlights other changes to regulatory charging that will be introduced under EASR 2018, including changes to charging descriptions to make it easier to understand the charges that apply to a specific activity.

The consultation on standard conditions sets out the proposed rules that operators must comply with under the new framework for activities regulated using a registration level authorisation. The use of standard conditions helps remove inconsistencies in how businesses are regulated, benefiting operators by creating a level playing field and helping

The consultation on charging closes on 13th October 2024 and standard conditions closes on 24th November 2024.

