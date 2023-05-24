September deadline for high-rise registrations

Around 750 applications have been opened with the new Building Safety Regulator (BSR) since its registration process for high-rise buildings opened last month.

All high-rise residential buildings must be registered with BSR by law. Those responsible for the safety of buildings have until 30th September 2023 to register or face prosecution.

Managers of the new regulator said that they were pleased with the early response from the building industry but are urging all owners and managers to act now. Up to 12,500 buildings in England are covered by the new regulator, set up in response to the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire and officially launched earlier this year.

BSR is an independent body set-up by the Building Safety Act 2022 and a branch of the Health & Safety Executive (HSE).

HSE director of building safety Philip White said: “We’re pleased with the early response from industry but I urge owners and managers to act now and register their buildings if they haven’t already done so. This is a legal requirement they will have to meet by the end of September.

“Registration is a crucial part of the new regime and our efforts to ensure residents of high-rise buildings feel protected and safe in their homes.”

High-rise residential buildings that are at least 18 metres in height or have seven or more floors containing at least two residential units must be registered with BSR.

