SER and the big Cat

Cumbria-based Stevens Equipment Rental (SER) has taken delivery of its first Caterpillar 374 excavator, marking the company's debut in the 75-tonne machinery sector.

The Cat 374 is the largest excavator in the SER hire fleet to date. According to Caterpillar specifications, the next-generation 374 has a standard operating weight of around 71,700 kg (71.7 tonnes), increasing to roughly 74,000 kg depending on boom, stick and counterweight configuration.

The company reports that the acquisition forms part of a wider investment programme following its 50th anniversary in 2025, a period which SER states saw substantial fleet renewal and expansion. The firm claims the additions respond to growing demand from contractors seeking larger machinery to meet productivity targets and move higher volumes of material on tight schedules.

Mark Need, sales manager for Scotland and the North of England at SER, said: “We're seeing a clear trend towards larger machines across a range of sectors. Contractors are under pressure to move more material in less time, while many of the UK's biggest projects are infrastructure-led, whether that's rail, highways, renewable energy or major civil engineering works. The Cat 374 is ideally suited to those environments, offering the reach, capacity and productivity our customers are looking for.”

Aidan Harrison, operations director at SER, added: “Large plant continues to be our area of expertise and the growing market demand for bigger machines allows us to increase our offering. We listen carefully to our customers and remain committed to investing in the latest equipment to help them operate more efficiently, safely and productively. The addition of the Cat 374 excavator is another example of that commitment in action.”

Alongside the new machinery, SER states it has recruited additional technical and operational staff across the UK and expanded support via satellite depots in Scotland, complementing its existing hubs in Cumbria and Northamptonshire.