SES director moves to trade group

Mike Smith

Mike Smith has held a variety of commercial roles at SES Engineering Services over the past 25 years and was most recently the firm’s estimating and sector director.

From 2017 to 2018, he was also president of the ECA president; now he has joined its staff, taking over as director of technical from Steve Martin, who has had the role since 2017.

Mike Smith said: “I am delighted to be joining ECA in this exciting role, having supported the association in various capacities over the past 20 years. I am looking forward to using my industry knowledge to help ECA members grow their businesses and navigate the challenging commercial environment.”

ECA chief executive Steve Bratt said: “Having Mike Smith on the team further cements ECA’s strong leadership team. Mike’s extensive knowledge, experience and expertise will help ECA power ahead and lead the electrotechnical and engineering services industry to success.”