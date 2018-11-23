SES wins M&E contract at energy-from-waste plant

SES will work in partnership with Clugston Construction, which was appointed last year to deliver the £252m Avonmouth Resource Recovery Centre.

The contract awarded to SES will see it provide all mechanical and electrical (M&E) works at the 34,000 sq ft site.

The Avonmouth Resource Recovery Centre will process waste destined for landfill, to create energy for the national grid. Once completed, the site is expected to generate 32MWe of energy – enough to power 44,000 homes – and save 320,000 tonnes of waste from entering landfill. The bottom ash residue will also be reused for construction aggregate.

SES is preparing to start on site in January 2019 with commissioning scheduled to begin in October 2019, and full completion due in February 2020.