SES wins more building services work on Circle Square

CGI showing the new Building 9

SES has joined the team responsible for constructing Building 9, a 90,000 sq ft, 18-storey, 384-bed student accommodation block to be operated by Vita Student.

SES is already on site working on Buildings 10 and 11 of Circle Square, two contemporary blocks with 716 student accommodation studios for Select Property Group.

SES business director Steve Joyce said his company would use its in-house manufacturing facility, Prism, to prefabricate the roof top plant room.

Bowmer & Kirkland regional commercial director Paul Sykes said: “SES’ existing knowledge of the wider site, coupled with its extensive experience of delivering major student accommodation projects across the UK, gives me the confidence that they have the right skills and depth of resource to match ours which will ensure that together, we will provide a high level of service and deliver quality workmanship.”

Designed to create a new city centre neighbourhood, the wider Circle Square masterplan includes a further 600,000 sq ft of commercial space, due to be delivered between 2022 and 2025, and an additional 150-room hotel.