JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Fri April 06 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » Plant » Seventh pump for MJ Bedford » published 6 Apr 2018

Seventh pump for MJ Bedford

MJ Bedford has added a seventh concrete pump with the purchase of a Putzmeister Roline concrete and screed pump.

MJ Bedford's new Putzmeister Roline Above: MJ Bedford's new Putzmeister Roline

MJ Bedford specialises in pumping concrete and liquid screed throughout East Anglia, the Midlands, London and the southeast.

The Roline pumps at a lower pressure than conventional piston pumps, placing smaller quantities over distances of up to 150 metres.

Bedford’s machine is mounted on a compact Mitsubishi 7.5 tonne chassis.

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 6 Apr 2018 (last updated on 6 Apr 2018).

More News Channels