News » Plant » Seventh pump for MJ Bedford » published 6 Apr 2018
Seventh pump for MJ Bedford
MJ Bedford has added a seventh concrete pump with the purchase of a Putzmeister Roline concrete and screed pump.
MJ Bedford specialises in pumping concrete and liquid screed throughout East Anglia, the Midlands, London and the southeast.
The Roline pumps at a lower pressure than conventional piston pumps, placing smaller quantities over distances of up to 150 metres.
Bedford’s machine is mounted on a compact Mitsubishi 7.5 tonne chassis.
This article was published on 6 Apr 2018 (last updated on 6 Apr 2018).
