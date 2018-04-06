Seventh pump for MJ Bedford

MJ Bedford has added a seventh concrete pump with the purchase of a Putzmeister Roline concrete and screed pump.

MJ Bedford specialises in pumping concrete and liquid screed throughout East Anglia, the Midlands, London and the southeast.

The Roline pumps at a lower pressure than conventional piston pumps, placing smaller quantities over distances of up to 150 metres.

Bedford’s machine is mounted on a compact Mitsubishi 7.5 tonne chassis.