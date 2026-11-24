The group's UK and Europe order book is now worth £629m. Recent orders included five UK and Europe data centres, using around 40kt of steel; a 12kt structural steelwork package for Jacob's work on an Eli Lilly pharmaceutical project; and its appointment to Network Rail's £240m overhead line equipment steel supply framework. It has also started a contract with Global, which will, it says, provide a platfrom for growth in the nuclear and energy sectors.

In India, the group has seen record production and profitability, and is on track to produce 200kt of steel, with investment approved for a phased capacity expansion.