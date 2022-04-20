Severfield orders hit record levels

Severfield supplied the steelwork for the new stands at Lord's cricket ground in London

Severfield’s order book stands at a record high of £479m (as of 1st April), up by nearly £180m in the past seven months.

Most of the current orders – £382m – are for delivery in the next 12 months; 94% of orders are for UK projects, with the remainder in mainland Europe and the Republic of Ireland.

“We continue to be encouraged by the current level of tendering activity across the group, both in the UK and in continental Europe,” the board said, “and are well-positioned to take advantage of some significant opportunities in the industrial and distribution (battery plants and distribution centres), stadia and leisure, transport infrastructure, nuclear and data centre sectors.

“Despite seeing further input cost inflation (including in steel prices) and some disruption to raw material supplies as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we are currently managing these effectively, and steel remains largely a pass-through cost for the group.

“With a record UK and Europe order book of £479m, a very encouraging pipeline of opportunities, and a well-positioned business in India, the outlook for the group remains positive, although we remain mindful of the ongoing effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.”

