Severfield sales manager jumps to Cleveland Bridge

Patrick Lawson (left) with Cleveland Bridge UK head of infrastructure Andrew Morris

Patrick Lawson began his career in 1992 as a draftsman at Lincolnshire steel engineering firm DA Green & Sons and spent 18 years with the company, rising to sales manager, before joining Severfield.

Cleveland Bridge UK managing director Chris Droogan said: “Patrick has many years’ experience working in the steel fabrication industry – both in technical design and sales. His knowledge and expertise will play an important role in not only strengthening our relationship with key UK customers, but in also growing our market share.”

Patrick Lawson said: “I am really pleased to join Cleveland Bridge UK, which has a deserved global reputation for excellence and innovation. I was attracted by its brand, heritage and its recent successes, which have included delivering major road and rail crossings as part of national infrastructure projects.”