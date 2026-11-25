The civil engineering, infrastructure and tunnelling specialist will increase the treatment works’ hydraulic and treatment capacity by 50%, enabling it to serve a projected population equivalent of 30,000 while maintaining existing final-effluent standards. The project will also enhance storm flow resilience at the facility east of Burton-on-Trent.

Barhale has worked closely with its in-house designer ESL and Severn Trent Water through an extensive early contractor involvement phase to develop the detailed design. The major civil, mechanical and electrical improvements will be delivered while the treatment works remains fully operational.

Barhale will install new high-level inlet works incorporating screening, grit removal, flow measurement and flow separation. The new equipment will be manufactured off site by water technology provider EPS Water and then connected to an existing balancing tank and downstream assets.

A new above-ground stainless steel storm tank, 17m in diameter and 5m high, will provide an additional 1,135m3 of capacity, bringing the total storm-storage volume to 1,782m3, an overall increase of approximately 500m3.

The primary settlement tanks will be fitted with new desludge pumps. Hydraulic modifications will be made to the raising weirs, diffuser drums and skimmer blades. The outlet pipework will be replaced.

The existing spill tanks will be demolished to make way for a new in-ground humus settlement tank. Barhale will also modify the existing dry wells and convert the works return wet well into a dry well.

Channels, pipework, chambers and manholes will be upgraded to accommodate the increased flows and driving head.

Barhale will also install new control panels and integrate them with the existing motor control centres.

Work is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2027.