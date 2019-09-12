Seymour opens skills academy in Hartlepool

Some of the prime movers behind the new skills academy

The curriculum at Seymour’s academy includes house-building, surveying, planning, street works, plant & machinery training, horticulture, landscaping, tree surgery and general construction operative apprenticeships.

Specific training courses offered include NPORS & CPSCS plant certification, confined space training, safe lifting operations, slinging/signalling, protection of underground services, manual handling, asbestos awareness, working at height, and IOSH/NEBOSH health & safety courses.

Hartlepool Borough Council has leased the academy an 11-acre site in the town.

Academy manager Niall Crosby said: “The initial vision of the academy was to help to go some way to closing the skills gap. Seymour wants to be able to offer quality learning for a range of age groups.

“The academy provides a one-stop-shop for employers to support their training needs across all aspects of construction and civil engineering. Being a large local employer, our offering will be dynamic, evolving in response to market needs and employers’ requirements - ensuring highly trained staff have perfected their trades away from commercial pressures but in a real-life simulated environment. The opportunities that this academy brings are endless.”

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “There is a shortage of skilled young people in the construction and civil engineering sectors in Hartlepool and the wider Tees Valley and this ambitious partnership between the council, Seymour Civil Engineering and Hartlepool College of Further Education will help to close that gap.”

