SGE, Origin agree to work together on UK nuclear operations

Under the proposed arrangement, the two companies will work together to establish a UK-based nuclear operating company. Origin Nuclear will support the licensing process, commissioning and operational readiness of the reactors. Its responsibilities will also include plant operations, and centralized support services across the fleet.

SGE's UK programme envisages 14 BWRX-300 reactors across three multi-unit sites, with the first unit starting commercial operation in 2034. Together, the reactors would have a generating capacity of 4.2 GW, providing enough low-carbon electricity to meet approximately 11% of UK power demand, equivalent to the needs of almost eight million homes, for at least 60 years.

The programme is designed around the deployment of a standardised reactor fleet, allowing the same technology, operating practices and expertise to be applied across SGE UK’s multiple locations. The appointment of an experienced operating partner at this stage is intended, SGE says, to support preparations for licensing, commissioning, and future operations as the project advances.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk