SGI reveals vision for Thorpe Park expansion

Thorpe Park under development

SGI is planning to build a further 950,000 sq ft of flexible workspace, a 600,000 sq ft industrial and logistics hub, and an additional 500 residential apartments – with a 113-acre public park and a sports and wellbeing village.

Thorpe Park in Leeds (not to be confused with the amusement park in Surrey) currently has 900,000 sq ft of business space and 330,000 sq ft of out-of-town shopping. House-builder Redrow is introducing a residential element, with the construction of 300 homes.

This week SGI held an event to celebrate Thorpe Park’s 21st anniversary.

Scarborough Group chairman Kevin McCabe said: “Over 21 years ago, we set out on our ambition to create the largest and best out of town, mixed-use development that Yorkshire has ever seen. What started with 300 acres of farmland, increasing to 350 acres, has now become a vibrant business destination that sustains over 100 local, national, and international organisations employing more than 5,000 people. The contribution to supporting major regeneration, creating new jobs, and boosting the local economy cannot be underestimated.

“This event marks a significant milestone and a very proud moment for SGI, our phase two funding partner, Legal & General Capital, Leeds City Council, principal contractor, GMI Construction, design team members and all partners that have worked tirelessly over the years to deliver the project thus far.”

He added: “Thorpe Park Leeds is a class-leading regeneration catalyst in Leeds. It has already worked with the council to enable the delivery of the first section of the East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR), a key piece of transport infrastructure connecting north and east Leeds to Junction 46 of the M1. This road unlocks land for the future construction of over 7,000 new homes within the East Leeds area.”

