Shadrick replaces Slessor at Galliford Try

Mark Shadrick replaces Stephen Slessor, who has left Galliford Try to pursue other opportunities after 17 years with the company.

While Stephen Slessor joined Galliford Try through its acquisition of Morrison Construction in Scotland, Mark Shadrick joined with the acquisition of NMCN’s water division in 2021. He has since played a pivotal role in growing the business as a member of the senior leadership team, the company said.

Chief executive Bill Hocking said: “Galliford Try is one of the largest players in the water sector, uniquely positioned to tackle the water sector’s challenges of ageing infrastructure, climate change resilience, funding pressure and a stringent regulatory environment.

“I am pleased to welcome Mark to his new role and look forward to working together as we deliver for our clients and customers in this key sector for our business.”

Wayne Hickling takes over Mark Shadrick’s position as managing director for Galliford Try Environment’s Midlands & West asset creation business and Kay Denham takes over from Wayne Hickling as engineering director.

