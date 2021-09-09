SHC takes over Hartley Hire

SHC managing director Neil Bravery (right) recently met chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, who made a visit to SHC’s Northallerton Branch

SHC – Skipton Hire Centres – said the acquisition was the first step of its new buy-and-build growth strategy.

It is SHC’s first acquisition since a management buyout by managing director Neil Bravery and finance director Richard Palmer in 2016.

Hartley Hire is the trading name of A&W Tool Hire Limited. The family-run business, hitherto owned by Philip Austin was founded in 1984. It has branches in Windermere, Kendal, Carnforth, Lancaster and Morecambe and specialises in tools for trade and small plant equipment.

SHC already has depots in Ilkley, Ripon and Northallerton as well as Skipton.

The Hartley Hire arm of the business will be led by regional director Lee Hallsworth who recently re-joined SHC after five years with Brandon Hire. Lee Hallsworth was previously operations manager at SHC from 2013 to 2016.

SHC managing director Neil Bravery said: “Hartley Hire is a company that shares our values and there is a real synergy between the two businesses. This acquisition will benefit our regional clients in both Yorkshire and the south Lake District and North Lancashire.

“This is our first purchase since the MBO, and it is just the start of things to come. In the coming months we’ll be rolling out a new brand proposition that reflects the addition of Hartley Hire to the SHC group.”

