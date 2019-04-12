Sheffield gets new ready mix plant

Aggregate Industries' new Sheffield ready mix plant

The new site is next to Aggregate Industries’ asphalt plant, just off the Europa Link in Tinsley, close to the M1 motorway.

It is able to produce 130m3 of concrete per hour from its 3.3-metre twin-shaft mixer, which is nearly 10 times the rate of the company’s previous Sheffield site on Warren Street. The move out of town also offers the flexibility of 24/7 operating hours when required.

Aggregate Industries general manager Gavin Adkins said: “This new plant is testament to the fact that we are always adapting to demand in the market. By moving to this larger site, we are able to provide a better service to our customers in Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

“In addition, being next door to our asphalt plant means we are able to share expertise and resources, resulting in an efficient, collaborative setup that offers the utmost in convenience and flexibility for our customers.”