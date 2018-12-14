Sheffield Hallam seeks alliance partners for £385m masterplan

Sheffield Hallam's plan

The campus masterplan, unveiled back in February 2018, is a 20-year proposal to create a campus that will allow Sheffield Hallam achieve its ambition of becoming the world's leading applied university.

The first phase of the masterplan will cost around £220m and will be delivered over the next five years. It includes new buildings for the Business School and social sciences, refurbishing the Students' Union building known as The HUBS, creating a University Green and improving the current estate.

A contract notice has now been published in the EU Official Journal to procure a multi-disciplinary consultant, a construction contractor and a facilities management contractor to operate as alliance partners.

They will enter into a multiparty NEC4 Alliance Contract to deliver phases one and two of the campus masterplan. The anticipated contract start date is May 2019 and run for an initial five years, with two three-year extensions available.

Total contract value is given as £385.5m. The consultancy lot is valued at £50.5m, the construction contract at £302m and the FM contract at £33m.

The contract notice says: “The alliance model provides an excellent opportunity to establish a strong partnership working ethos between Sheffield Hallam University and our alliance partners due to the ongoing nature of the relationship across multiple schemes and the opportunity to use this to hold regular partnering and innovation hubs, in order to drive best practice in work-place design, asset performance, sustainability and whole life costing.

The procurement documents are available: in-tendhost.co.uk/sheffieldhallamuniversity