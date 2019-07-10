Sheffield projects scrapped as Chinese backer withdraws

The 2016 signing ceremony

In July 2016 the leader and deputy leader of Sheffield City Council announced a 60-year partnership with Sichuan Guodong Construction Group, one of the largest companies in Sichuan Province. The first tranche of funding associated with the agreement was said to be worth £220m to fund four or five Sheffield city centre projects by 2019.

Yesterday the council revealed that there was now no deal on the table – developments at West Bar and for a 5-star hotel in the Central Library building, first put forward three years ago, will not be taken forward and there are no future plans or projects likely to be considered, the council said.

Sheffield City Council said that Sichuan Guodong had fallen victim to tightened Chinese central government restrictions Chinese private companies invest in overseas real estate projects.

