Sheffield West Bar plans maintain momentum

Design by Stripe Consulting

Sheffield City Council has given permission for the construction of a 470 space, nine-storey car park with ancillary facilities in the first phase of the West Bar mixed use development in the city centre.

This follows the planning approval in August for a 100,000 sq ft office building with supporting retail and leisure space, and build-to-rent apartments as part of the first £150m phase of development.

Construction is expected to start next year.

Legal & General is funding the scheme. The developer is Urbo (West Bar) Ltd, a joint venture between Urbo Regeneration and Peveril Securities (the development arm of Bowmer & Kirkland). Ultimately, they plan to deliver a £300m scheme comprising around one million sq ft of mixed-use space.

The car park has been designed by architect Stripe Consulting, with landscape architect Planit. The proposal also incorporates modifications to adjacent highways.

Urbo managing director Peter Swallow said: “We are delighted to maintain momentum with this planning consent for the multi storey car park which we intend to build in line with the delivery of the phase one office building and build to rent apartments.”

Phase one at West Bar includes No.1 West Bar Square, a 100,000 sq ft office building with ground floor retail and leisure space, and Soho Yard, comprising 368 residential apartments across two buildings.

Phase two plans for West Bar includes a second Legal & General-funded, 100,000 sq ft office building.

The project team includes Stripe Consulting, 5plus architects, Mott MacDonald, Gardiner & Theobold and Asteer Planning.

