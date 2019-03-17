Shenzhen sets out plan for 735 major schemes

The 31 new projects are related to development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Shenzhen has a total of 735 key projects for 2019, with intended investments reaching CNY1.24 trillion, according to a plan released by the city’s development and reform commission.

The city will accelerate the construction of the urban rail and road network, multi-story car parks garages and utility tunnels this year, according to the plan. The city plans to invest CNY28.74bn in transportation infrastructure through the year.

Other projects include hospitals and tens of thousands of new homes.

Environmental protection and ecological restoration also make up a major part of the city’s investment plan this year, with an investment of CNY6.09bn, accounting for 10% of the total investment.