Shortlists unveiled for Australian rail upgrades

Work to the Bendigo and Gippsland lines will be tendered as a single package as both operate similar signalling systems. The third project involves upgrades to the Shepparton Line.

Two consortia are in the running for the Bendigo and Gippsland work. They are:

VicConnect, comprising UGL Limited, Decmil and Arup; and

CPB Contractors, John Holland, WSP and SMEC.

Improved signalling will be installed from Bendigo to Eaglehawk and Epsom as part of the Bendigo & Echuca Line upgrade. This will enable more frequent services to give passengers a metro-style train service. Upgrades to the Gippsland Line between Pakenham and Traralgon will reduce congestion points on the line, boosting reliability. The work includes track duplication, additional platforms at key stations and an extended crossing loop.

The VicConnect is also shortlisted for stage two of the Shepparton Line Upgrade, along with a joint venture between Coleman Rail and KBR.

The project includes level crossing upgrades, platform extensions, new stabling and a crossing loop extension. It will allow VLocity trains to travel on the line for the first time.

Contracts will be awarded in mid-2020 with construction on all three lines expected to begin late next year, subject to planning and environmental approvals.

