Shropshire Highways brings in the Multihog

Multevo, the UK distributor of the Irish-made Multihog, has joined the Shropshire Highways Alliance, alongside term-maintenance contractor Kier, consulting engineer WSP and the council.

The hydrostatic four-wheel drive Multihog is a multi-purpose articulated tractor that can carry an array of attachments. It was designed by people behind the Moffet Mounty forklift.

Multevo was called Multihog UK until a rebranding in March 2018.

Kier and Shropshire Council did a series of trials specifically reviewing different machines and methods aimed to tackle problematic potholes to find a more permanent and cost-effective solution. They also trialled the JCB Pothole Pro, which has yet to take the market by storm despite positive feedback from numerous municipal trials.

The Shropshire Highways Alliance said Multevo had been responsible for permanent first-time-fix repair rates soaring to around 150 m² per day. Based on this success, it has grown its pothole teams from one to three, with the aim of permanently fixing an average of 9,000 m² each month.

James Birch, Kier’s managing director for local highways, said: “Utilising Multevo with the Multihog is very fast, its efficient, its cost-effective, it reduces health and safety risk of HAVS exposure to our teams.

“This process reduces traffic movement risk for our valued highways operatives as well as decreasing the time required on site within traffic management setups which greatly reduces network disruption for road users.

“Multevo are taking the same journey as the other partners in the alliance which is important and we’re all working as one unique team to deliver the best possible service for the council and communities.”

